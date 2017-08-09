‘Vanderpump Rules’ Truce! Katie Maloney Tells All On Relationship With Lala Kent

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent made up in Mexico, but RadarOnline.com has learned they’re still working on their friendship!

“At the reunion back in February we squashed it,” Maloney told The Morning Breath of ending their feud. “I kind of had a moment of clarity, especially after the wedding.”

Maloney, 30, explained that she decided she didn’t want to fight with Kent, 26, anymore — and it “felt really good.”

“Getting to know her has been really nice and eye opening,” she added. “We actually get along better than I thought we would!”

Kent is also getting along with Maloney’s “Witches of WeHo” squad (Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute) — and they even spent time together at the Vanderpump Rules wrap party.

We like dogs way more than we like people. A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

The SUR-vers’ feud began during season five when Kent acted inappropriately at Maloney’s engagement party and stripped down for her husband-to-be Tom Schwartz during the cast trip. Then, Kent “fat shamed” Maloney during the off-season, and again in the season five premiere episode.

In retaliation, Maloney teamed up with Schroeder, 29, and Doute, 34, to reveal that Kent was dating a married man — and the allegations forced Kent to quit midway through filming the show.

It is unclear how their reconciliation happened while they were abroad.

