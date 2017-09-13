More Heartbreak For Kathie Lee! Host’s Mother Dies At 87

Kathie Lee Gifford‘s mother Joan Epstein died this past Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned, and the star shared her heartbreak over her sweet mom’s passing over social media.

“My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning. We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her,” The Today show host wrote on Twitter.

“She’s the sunniest person I know,” said Kathie Lee, 64, of her mother in 2016, “she gave me wings.”

Kathie Lee’s tragedy comes just two years after her husband, Frank Gifford died of natural causes. She recently revealed that his remains are actually buried under their million-dollar estate in Greenwich, CT.

Joan’s granddaughter Cassie posted a picture of them together on Instagram, captioning it: “Jesus & Pop Pop are much cooler, anyhow and I know they’re both smiling now that they have you back… so until we meet again, love you to heaven, Cuddles.”

Kathie Lee’s co-anchor Hoda Kotb also voiced her sadness over Joan’s passing via Instagram: “We will miss you sweet Joannie.”

As Radar previously revealed, Kathie Lee still spends her nights in the Connecticut estate she used to share with her husband. After his 2015 death, his ashes remain buried in the backyard. “What a way to spend eternity,” said a source.

