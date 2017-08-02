Kardashian Clan Beg Rob: Use Your Friends To Get Over Blac Chyna!

Rob Kardashian’s family wants him to reach out to his buddies once again – so that he can really get over Blac Chyna.

They are all worried that he’s concentrating on his former lover’s social media and not getting on with his life.

And they believe that this is what sparked the 30-year-old’s now infamous online meltdown against the former stripper when they split-up.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “All of Rob’s family are encouraging him to reach-out to his friends for support.

“They know that Blac Chyna will keep posting stuff on social media but they want Rob to find his own identity once again and he can do this by spending time with his buddies.

“Rob used to be a really social guy but he lost that a lot in recent times and he needs support to get him through this time.”

Blac Chyna’s friend Amber Rose recently weighed in on his ‘revenge porn’ tactics against her best friend.

She was scathing about him saying: “That’s some sucker a** s***. That’s some f***boy ass s***. You don’t do that.”

And his family are worried that Rob might now feel ashamed of what he did considering the former couple have a young daughter Dream together.

“None of the Kardashians condone what Rob did, everyone knows that it was totally stupid but the family’s concern is that Rob moves on with his life and does not spiral,” adds the source.

“They believe having their support and that of his friends could really help him just now.”

