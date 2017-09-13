Kanye’s Nightmare: Secret Videos That Could ‘Destroy His Marriage’ Exposed

Kim Kardashian‘s worst nightmare could become a terrifying reality.

In the days before his breakdown and subsequent hospitalization last year, the star’s husband Kanye West was caught on camera in more than 20 hours of explosive footage — and now, he’s terrified that the video could be leaked, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to leaked emails between West’s attorneys and his tour insurers obtained exclusively by Radar, the troubled rapper’s team admitted if viewed, the explosive footage could “hurt his career” and “more importantly, destroy his marriage.”

In a mediation statement sent on April 18, 2017 — three months before West, 40, filed a $10 million lawsuit against insurance company Lloyd’s of London for allegedly refusing to pay claims stemming from his canceled tour — the rapper’s lawyer Howard King said underwriters’ attorneys were permitted “to view more than 20 hours of video taken of Kanye during the four days leading up to his hospitalization, which graphically depicted the deterioration of his condition and mental breakdown.”

West, however, refused to deliver a physical copy of the videos to the Lloyd’s of London’s U.K. headquarters “for fear that a public release, intentionally or inadvertently, might hurt his career and, more importantly, destroy his marriage,” King continued.

Instead, a paralegal flew to London for a viewing — which cost over $10,000 dollars.

As Radar previously reported, the soon-to-be father of three made outrageous claims in the footage, including “this is all about drugs, bad drugs,” and discussed “popping Percocets two at a time.”

According to claims in the leaked documents, West ingested a drug cocktail of liquid marijuana, Ecstasy-related party drug 2cb, anxiety pill Valium, and powerful painkillers Percocet and Demerol in the days before his public meltdown.

Now, as the lawsuit lingers in Los Angeles court, West and Kardashian, 36, are struggling to communicate, sources recently told Radar.

