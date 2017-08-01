Kanye’s ‘Erratic, Strained’ Behavior & ‘Debilitating Illness’ Exposed In New Lawsuit

Kanye West slammed his tour insurers with a bombshell $10 million lawsuit over canceled shows due to his mental breakdown, and the new explosive court documents, exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, details an extensive medical exam of the rapper.

READ THE DOCS HERE

West, 40, claims Lloyd’s of London failed to pay him claims emanating from his canceled Saint Pablo Tour last year.

The suit, filed on Tuesday, exposes West’s ongoing struggle with mental illness, stating his “behavior was strained, confused and erratic” during a concert in LA on November 19. The docs further claim that West’s state “showed no sign of improvement” the day after the show “prompting the decision by all concerned to cancel the show scheduled at the Los Angeles Forum that evening, and to cancel the entire balance of the Tour.”

West reveals he filed a claim just two days after he was hospitalized for his mental health following his psychological breakdown. Eight months later, however, the rapper and his company — Very Good Touring, Inc. — allege they still have not been paid out, claiming the company has not given an explanation for the hold up.

PHOTOS: Kanye West Cancels The Rest Of His Tour Amid Complete Breakdown

The explosive court docs also reveal the rapper’s repeated marijuana use, which West claims the insurers are trying to use as an excuse not to pay up. The suit states, “Nor have they provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye’s use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums.”

The court docs also claim Yeezy “continues to be treated” by his primary physician, who advised the rapper he could not continue on with his tour due to a “debilitating medical condition.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.