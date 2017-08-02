Painkillers, Marijuana, & A Secret ‘Rehab’ Visit: Kanye’s Hidden Drug Use Exposed

Kanye West confessed to using marijuana in his $10 million lawsuit against his touring insurance company — but his dabbling in drugs goes far beyond the simple admission.

While negotiating with the tour insurers before he filed papers this week, West’s team said he took prescription painkiller Percocet and liquid marijuana, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

As In Touch first revealed, the 40-year-old troubled rapper’s handlers insisted he had a valid prescription for Percocet, and only used it for a short time.

But the insurance company claimed he abused the drug, which led to his public breakdown and subsequent tour cancelation last November.

Their evidence lies in the shocking secret video of West’s final days before the hospitalization, which as Radar reported, contains damning footage of the star acting erratic and boasting about drugs.

“This is all about me getting off drugs, bad drugs,” he allegedly said on the tape, which West’s team has been fighting to keep from leaking to the public.

He also reportedly boasted about popping two Percocet pills at a time.

A source also told In Touch that he got “incredibly high” from consuming liquid marijuana before a North Carolina performance just days ahead of his breakdown.

The breakdown as more severe than he and his wife Kim Kardashian, 36, led on. After West was released from the hospital on November 29, he was secretly treated at a private residence in Malibu, Radar can confirm.

“He was under the care of a doctor and nursing team around the clock,” the insider told In Touch. “Kanye’s doctor also recommended six months of rest and ordered him not to leave the Pacific time zone. He was also to undergo extensive and ongoing therapy.”

As Radar reported in exclusive court documents, West filed his lawsuit last night, demanding the insurers pay up for his cancelled tour.

In the papers, he claimed he was suffering from a “debilitating medical condition,” and could not have continued performing.

