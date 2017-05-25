Lipo, Laser & Fillers! Inside Kim’s Desperate Battle With Her Butt

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kanye West has not uttered a word of complaint since his wife Kim Kardashian set aside their baby plans for a surgery overhaul of her decomposing butt.

The reason?

“He was just as humiliated and pissed off as Kim about those pictures,” an insider told RadarOnline.com of the photos that recently surfaced of 36-year-old Kardashian’s cellulite-covered butt in a bikini.

“Kanye’s worked his own butt off trying to cast the perfect image of them and she’s blown it,” scoffed the insider.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Back To Showing Off Her Skin & Curves At Home

“He can’t believe the state of it and this time — for the first time ever — he’s behind her getting her butt fixed.”

The news that West, 39, would approve of Kardashian taking drastic measures to correct the problem comes as a surprise, since the rapper’s beloved mother, Donda, died after complications suffered in a routine plastic surgery procedure.

Regardless, “Kim’s already booked in for a string of repairs, including more fat transfer, lipo contouring, cellulite lasers and fillers.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.