Still Single? Kailyn Lowry Drops Dating Bombshell Weeks After Giving Birth

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez earlier this month, but is her baby the only new man in her life? In an exclusive video interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 star tells all on her dating life!

Lowry, 25, welcomed her third child with her baby daddy on Saturday, August 5th. She is also mother to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Although the MTV star is single, she insisted she isn’t looking to date any time soon!

“There is no dating for me right now,” Lowry told Radar. “I think that’s out of the question.”

Lowry and Lopez split around the time she learned she was expecting. Although he has been involved in their son’s life, who they have yet to name, she insisted they aren’t back together.

“I’m not really thinking about that,” she said of Lopez. “I just want to focus on the new baby and getting the other boys adjusted to having the baby in the house.”

But Lowry isn’t ruling out dating forever, as she told Radar on possibly getting married again one day, “Probably, I don’t know. Things are always changing. It’s a possibility!”

Although Lowry and Lopez aren’t rekindling their romance, they have been co-parenting well.

“I think he has been as supportive as he can,” the mother-of-three previously told Radar. “He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind.”

She added, “Every child deserves their dad. I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”

