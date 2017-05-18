Pregnant And Alone! Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Blocks Her Calls Weeks Before Due Date

Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez is so estranged that he’s even blocked her calls! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Teen Mom 2 star and her baby daddy continue to be on toxic terms.

“Kail doesn’t have his number,” an insider close to Lowry, 25, told Radar. “He disconnected his phone.”

The only way the MTV star could reach out to the father of her unborn child is if she emails him, which he checks “frequently.”

As Radar reported, their relationship turned toxic after he learned she was expecting.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” the source said. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

The mother of Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with Javi Marroquin “truly loved him” when they were together.

“Kail was very upset when they broke up,” the insider explained. “But she has never said anything bad about him. She wishes him the best and hopes he’s genuinely happy with his life.”

Lowry revealed on her personal blog that he will not be involved in their child’s life when she gives birth in July.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” Lowry wrote. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

But it seems Lopez may have to be in touch with Lowry, as Radar exclusively reported that Marroquin is presumed the father of her child.

“Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce,” New York Attorney Brooke A. Camhi, who is not licensed in Delaware, told Radar.

For Marroquin, 24, to not be recognized as the father of her child, he must file a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics. In addition, Lopez must file a valid acknowledgement of paternity to “discharge the presumed father from all rights and duties of a parent,” Statute 8-305 reads.

Marroquin confirmed to Radar that he has not filed a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics.

Lowry’s lawyer David J. Bever, Esq told Radar that Lowry would request a hearing on paternity if they refuse to cooperate.

