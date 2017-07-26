Work It! Skinny Mama June Filming ‘From Not To Hot’ Season 2

Is June “Mama” Shannon going from not to hot to even hotter? RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the reality star may be shooting a second season of her WE tv weight loss show.

In April, Shannon played it coy when asked if she would return for a renewal of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“Who knows?” she said at the time. “It just depends on the negotiations and everybody being on the same page.”

Now, Radar can reveal that Shannon’s 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, has been hanging out on the set of a WE tv production, creating buzz about her mom hitting the gym again for reality TV.

On July 20, Atlanta-based location manager Tamara Welborn posted a photo to Instagram with Honey Boo Boo.

“On set with Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo. She’s adorable and we love her!” Welborn wrote in the caption, adding #filmmaking, #wetv and #mamajune, among other hashtags.

Self-proclaimed "bring your niece to work day." Showing the girls how I make money to feed them. On set with Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo. She's adorable and we love her! ❤💜 A post shared by Tamara Welborn ♏️🗡 (@purpleepicure) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

“It’s been an up and down battle. It’s been not an easy road, I tell people maintaining it is the hardest,” Shannon, now a size 4, has noted of dropping around 300 pounds.

But Shannon, who turns 38 on Aug. 10, has also had an up and down time with her career as a reality television star.

In 2014, Shannon’s hit TLC show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled after she split with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and began dating her former boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, who was convicted of molesting her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Shannon-Cardwell as a child.

WE tv had no comment on the renewal of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Will you watch another season of June’s show, or has she already worn out her welcome? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.

