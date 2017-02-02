Jules Wainstein Disses Ex Michael, Admits She’s Dating Other Men

Jules Wainstein isn’t wasting any time! The former Real Housewives of New York star admitted she has started dating again despite her nasty divorce battle with her estranged husband Michael.

“I’m going on dates,” Jules said in her podcast Josh’s Family Jules. “Last month I was like don’t not come near me, if you come near me how dare you, I’m not ready. After the New Year I was like, why not?”

Jules, whose estranged husband filed for divorce in July, confessed she has been on two dates.

“We did dinner,” she dished. “This person I was comfortable with because I knew him before.”

Although she “would never say anything bad” about her dates, she did diss her estranged husband!

“I never knew I would be into physical bodies,” she said. “I was into short guys!”

As Radar readers know, Jules been battling Michael in court. In January, Michael was attacked for failing to pay tuition for their children, utilities, Uber, nanny and weekly groceries for the months of September and October.

Jules is currently facing eviction as well, as Michael is behind $71,000 in rent for the floors Jules and their two children Jagger, 7, and Rio, 5, reside on in their Manhattan apartment.

“I came home with my children and was shocked to find an eviction notice,” she said in her response to the eviction complaint. “I was advised by Petitioner, I am not the tenant of record. Upon information and belief, Michael, my estranged husband, is the tenant of the premises pursuant to a lease agreement.”

Are you surprised Jules is dating again? Tell us in the comments!

