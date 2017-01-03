Exiled! Inside Twisted Perv Josh Duggar’s Sad & Lonely New Life ‘Selling Cars’

Josh and Anna Duggar are still struggling to cope with the fall-out of his cheating and molestation scandals, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The eldest Duggar son has been all but banned from the family’s TV shows ever since he emerged from a Reformers Unanimous faith-based rehab program in early 2016, after a series of sexual misconducts came to light.

Instead of filming, an insider told Radar, Josh and Anna, both 28, have spent the year trying to get a grasp on their new normal back in Arkansas.

PHOTOS: Sorry Uncle Sam! Josh & Anna Duggar Buy New Home Despite Owing Back Taxes — Take A Tour

“Josh and Anna spend most of their time at home when Josh isn’t selling cars,” a source told Radar exclusively. “The family has been busy filming, but Josh is not going to be featured.”

Even Christmas was isolating for the black sheep Duggar, the source claimed.

“They stayed at home Christmas morning, but they did end up going to the Duggar compound later in the day,” said the source.

It was a long fall from grace. As Radar reported, Josh was accused of molesting five minor females, with at least two being his sisters. A year later, he confessed to cheating on his wife and being addicted to porn.

PHOTOS: Choking, Dirty Names, No Condoms: The 15 Most Shocking Revelations From Disgraced Josh Duggar’s Porn Star Lover Danica Dillon

He resigned from his post at the pro-marriage Family Research Council in Washington, D.C., and became a used car salesman back in Arkansas.

Said the source, “Josh is of course selling cars, but he’s getting back into selling limos again too, and he made some money on one limo sale.”

The future doesn’t look much brighter either.

As for the a television career, the source told Radar, “I don’t think you’ll ever see Josh on TV again!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.