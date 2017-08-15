Home Alone’ Tragedy: John Heard Died Of A ‘Sudden’ Heart Attack

Beloved Home Alone star John Heard died after suffering a heart attack last month, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The 72-year-old actor’s death was determined to be from a “sudden cardiac death due to atheroscerotic and hypertensive heart disease,” the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office told Radar.

On July 21, Heard was found in a Palo Alto, Calif., hotel room, where he was recovering from back surgery. The Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that toxicology tests for drugs and alcohol in his system were completed and they would be released “when the case is closed.”

As Radar previously reported, Heard was cremated and his ashes were buried next to his son, Max Heard, who tragically died of a shocking drug overdose just six months before his father’s death.

The father and son are in a family plot at the Lady Of Hope Church, which overlooks the Ipswich River in Massachusetts.

Stay with Radar for updates on this story.

