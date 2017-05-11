Jim Blocked! Ex’s Mom Fights Carrey’s Medical Records Request In Wrongful Death Suit

The mother of Jim Carrey’s late girlfriend has blasted the actor yet again in their ongoing wrongful death lawsuit, blaming him for her daughter’s suicide.

Now, she’s even demanding the judge shut down Carrey’s subpoenas over medical records in the case!

Brigid Sweetman, the mother of Cathriona White, sued Carrey for wrongful death, accusing the comedian of giving her daughter multiple STD’s throughout the course of their relationship.

Sweetman said Carrey’s “fixers” succeeded in convincing White to stay silent on the matter, causing her severe emotional pain in the months before her overdose on Ambien, Percocet and Propranolol — drugs Sweetman claims Carrey provided her with.

PHOTOS: Mom Of Jim Carrey’s Ex Opens Up About Fight Before Her Suicide

White’s mother sued demanding general damages, funeral and burial expenses and punitive damages.

Carrey has vehemently denied all allegations against him, insisting he didn’t give prescription pills to his ex-girlfriend — she stole them.

Meanwhile, Mark Burton, White’s estranged husband, filed a separate wrongful death lawsuit against the actor. A judge ultimately combined the two cases.

Most recently, Sweetman and Burton headed to court, demanding the judge reject subpoenas Carrey fired off in an attempt to obtain White’s medical records.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS

According to court documents, Carrey sent multiple subpoenas to Providence Saint John’s Hospital, as well as other doctors who treated White, requesting all medical records from December 2011 to September 2015.

Sweetman and Burton argue that the subpoenas invade White’s privacy, physician-patient privilege and psychotherapist-patient privilege.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.