Jill & Bethenny’s War Explodes After Frankel Reaches Out To Zarin’s Husband

Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel’s feud is far from over, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Insiders explained to Radar that Bethenny, 46, sent a gift basket to Jill and Bobby recently, but she has no intentions of patching up her friendship with the ex-RHONY star.

“Bethenny knows how ill Bobby is and wanted to send something nice,” the insider explained.

“He was always kind to her and looked after her when she had no money,” the insider added. “She will never forget how he always had her back and she was heartbroken to lose him when she fell out with Jill.”

“But do not mistake this kindness for friendship with Jill again,” the insider insisted.

“Bethenny has moved on and doesn’t miss Jill and does not want her back on the show,” another insider added, while another confirmed that Jill “is not coming back to Housewives.”

Jill, 53, was fired from The Real Housewives Of New York after the show’s fourth season. She filmed a cameo with Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley this season, but Bethenny still refused to film with her former friend after their 2010 fall out.

Bobby, 71, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, and Jill revealed his diagnosis “took an unexpected turn” earlier this year.

