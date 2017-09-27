Hell At Home! Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Falling Apart Over Restaurant Lawsuit

A humiliating lawsuit involving her Au Fudge restaurant has not only left Jessica Biel sick to her stomach, but the stressful suit may also be taking a toll on her marriage to Justin Timberlake, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

As Radar has reported, Biel, 35, is being sued for allegedly pocketing nine employees’ tips, worth $430,100 and violating rest break laws.

“This is very much Jessica’s baby work-wise, she’s put her heart and soul into making it a success,” an insider dishes. “So to have people accuse her of short-changing them has hit her hard.”

Biel is said to be “freaking out” over what damage these claims could do to her, and now comes word that she is starting to take her frustrations home with her, and dumping them on hubby Justin Timberlake.

“Justin’s been trying to lift her spirits but she’s gotten very little sleep and is glued to her work emails and phone while this mess is sorted out,” the insider admitted. “This is a very difficult time for her and Justin, for sure.”

A lawyer representing Au Fudge said in a statement, “The company does not comment on pending litigation, and looks forward to defending itself in court.”

