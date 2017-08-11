GTL & Repeat! Snooki Announces ‘Jersey Shore’ Reboot Premiere Date

Get ready for gym, tan and more laundry! “It’s happening guys,” Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi announced in a new Instagram post on Aug. 11.

Fans of Jersey Shore are in for another wild ride now that some of cast is officially reuniting for another go at all the drama and good times that first rocketed them to infamy.

Polizzi is joining her “best friends” and some former co-stars on their new E! unscripted show, Reunion Road Trip, which will debut on Aug. 20.

“Love my roomies forever,” gushed the pint-sized star. “We’re still cool, swear.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, rumors have been swirling for quite some time that Polizzi, Mike Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVechhio, Samantha “Sweetheart” Giancana and others had hammered out a deal to do a reboot of the reality show that made them famous.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Deena Cortese recently revealed that a larger reunion of the entire cast could also be happening behind the scenes.

“Right now we are on board with getting the reunion started,” she told Radar. “We’re throwing ideas around. We want to be back in the house together.”

Cortese also noted co-star Jenni Farley pitched the old squad having a “blast on an island,” while others hoped to return to Jersey for two weeks.

In the meantime, Reunion Road Trip promises to “capture an epic show reunion as the cast drives down memory lane making familiar stops along the way — sharing stories, revisiting hot spots, and catching up on each other’s current lives,” E! revealed.

