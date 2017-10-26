‘Rich Idiot’ Jeremy Piven Blows Up Over His New Show’s Poor Ratings

Jeremy Piven went full Ari Gold on his cast and crew during a recent taping of his new Fall show, Wisdom of the Crowd, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The poorly-reviewed CBS crime-solving show has seen a steady dip in the ratings and Piven, who won three Emmys as super-agent Gold on HBO’s Entourage, gave his co-stars an earful about the show’s downward spiral.

“He basically snapped and let everyone know that none of the reviews or the poor ratings are his fault,” a source told RadarOnline.

PHOTOS: KUWTK’ Ratings Reach All-Time Low — Will The Famed Franchise Get Canceled?

“It started out as a morale-boosting session, but it quickly turned into Jeremy calling out specific people for what he feels are underwhelming performances.”

But not everyone took Piven’s attack lying down. According to the source, his costars Monica Potter and Richard T. Jones fired back salvos of their own.

“He plays a rich idiot on the show,” our source sniped, “so let’s just say the casting is perfect.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.