Jennifer Hudson’s Son To Spend Thanksgiving With Father Amid Custody Battle

Jennifer Hudson has modified her order of protection against baby-daddy David Otunga and allowed the WWE commentator to spend Thanksgiving with their son.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, 8-year-old David Jr. will go to his father’s on Thursday at 3:00pm and return home on Friday at 7:00pm.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hudson, 36, called it quits with former fiancé Otunga, 37, after ten years together. They revealed the news just last week, when the singer also requested and received an emergency order of protection against her ex love.

A source close to the former couple claimed that Hudson resorted to extreme legal measures because she quickly realized Otunga would be more likely to obtain full custody of their child.

Otunga – who claimed the singer had a lover while still committed to him – requested the protective order be dropped. Until a decision is reached, he will not be allowed parenting time with his son, without Hudson’s permission.

“Being separate from his son, who is his best friend, is absolutely unbearable for David,” said the actor’s attorney Tracy M. Rizzo.

Otunga’s hearing in set to November 27.

