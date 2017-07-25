Jenelle Evans Suffered Secret Miscarriage After Ex Allegedly Punched Her Stomach

Jenelle Evans aborted her child with ex-husband Courtland Rogers, but that wasn’t the only time she became pregnant during their tumultuous marriage. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Teen Mom 2 star suffered a miscarriage after Rogers allegedly beat her up.

In Evans’ memoir Read Between The Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, she explained how she relapsed on heroin and got pregnant twice during her whirlwind relationship with Rogers.

After reconnecting online, Evans, 25, went on a date with Rogers after recovering from an addiction to heroin. When she asked him for marijuana to help with her withdrawals, he bought two bags of heroin instead.

“It was a hard relapse,” she wrote. “I took more than I did before. Courtland was not only taking heroin, he started dealing it.”

They moved in together after only a month of dating and tied the knot in December 2012. Soon after, she discovered she was pregnant with their child.

While she stopped abusing drugs because she “wouldn’t poison” their baby, Rogers continued.

“He also became very verbally abusive,” she wrote. “His favorite thing to do during arguments was tell me that our child wasn’t his because I was a whore.”

The verbal abuse soon turned physical when he found messages between her and another man.

“Courtland slapped me around a few times, then started punching me in the gut,” she chillingly penned.

She managed to call a friend who notified the police of their fight. When the police arrived, she sent them away because she feared MTV would find out about her relapse if cops found drugs in their home.

“I packed a bag and went to spend the night with my mother,” she wrote. “I woke the next morning to a pool of blood between my legs. My mother rushed me to the emergency room, where they explained to me that I had suffered a miscarriage due to my recent altercation with Courtland.”

Rogers was charged with assault and battery of an unborn child, she claimed.

But by April of 2013, they were back together. Although he promised he had quit using, she suspected Rogers snorted the Percocet pills she was prescribed after dental surgery.

“I showed him the bottle and asked where the pills went,” she wrote. “As expected, he attacked me, throwing punches and grabbing me.”

When police arrived, she was arrested for heroin possession and trafficking.

But things got worse, as she learned she was expecting again when she was admitted to the hospital for bronchitis days after the arrest.

“I was pregnant, with that crazy, drug-dealing, abusive man’s child,” she wrote. “I decided not to have the baby. Instead, I had an abortion.”

The couple divorced in 2014.

