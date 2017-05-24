Jenelle’s Ugly Custody Court Fight CAUGHT On Camera

Lights, camera, drama!

Jenelle Evans’ nasty courtroom battle with her mom over her oldest son, Jace, is going to be filmed for Teen Mom 2, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Evans, 25, gave up custody of the 7-year-old to her mom, Barbara Evans, in 2011. She’s battled to get him back ever since, and when the two face off in a North Carolina court on Wednesday and Thursday, a source told Radar, cameras will be rolling.

“MTV will be with Jenelle at court,” a source close to production confirmed to Radar.

“No cameras are going to be in the courtroom during the hearing,” the source said. “But MTV will film before and after and get immediate reactions from Jenelle and her mom.”

As Radar previously reported, Jenelle claims that Barbara has not let her see her son in weeks, and didn’t even allow the young child to spend Mother’s Day with her.

“She ignores my calls and texts and took Jace and hid from me all day in her house locked up. No lie,” Evans said.

