Child Abuse Scandal: Jenelle Evans & Nathan Griffith Accuse Each Other Of Spanking Son

Jenelle Evans‘ baby daddy Nathan Griffith is taking their nasty custody battle from the courtroom to Twitter! After the Teen Mom 2 dad accused Evans and her fiancé David Eason of abusing their son Kaiser, Evans exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com her side of the disturbing allegations.

“Every time we get Kaiser he is rather sick, has finger-like marks on [his] back,” Griffith wrote in now-deleted tweets. “[He’s] petrified when you mention David’s name.”

He explained that when he tries to talk to Evans about the issue, she “refuses to take any measures to co-parent Kaiser.”

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans Shows Off Pictures Of Her Newborn Son Kaiser

“Kaiser used to love the water, but [now] Kaiser is petrified of the water. Why?” the rampage continued. “Kaiser told me he fell off the boat! Am I worried? Yes I am petrified!”

Griffith then claimed that Evans threatened to call CPS to accuse him of beating Kaiser, 3.

“[It’s] truly astonishing,” he said of the threat. “I love my child to death.”

PHOTOS: Tropical Taunts! ‘Severely Heartbroken’ Jenelle Evans Shares Bikini Snaps From Vacation, Is She Single Again?

But Evans, 25, exclusively told Radar that she is the one who contacted Griffith regarding their son.

“Nathan is upset because I simply asked him and his mother if Kaiser has been spanked this past weekend,” she wrote. “Nathan claimed no, but then claimed, ‘I’ll spank him if and when I want cause I’m his father.”

She continued that she is “highly against” physical punishment and that she will be speaking to her lawyer.

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans: 18 Secrets, Scandals & Lies From The Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Troubled Life

“Nathan is stressing out and is on some sort of rampage against me for asking a simple question,” she wrote. “He’s trying to turn it on David.”

This isn’t the first time the exes accused each other of abusing their son.

In May, Evans posted a photo of Kaiser with bruises on his arms.

PHOTOS: Face-Off! Jenelle Evans Headed For Nasty Custody Showdown

Griffith tweeted in response to the photo, “If anyone dared lay a physical hand on either one of my kids, it would be hell on each real freaking quick.”

Evans told Radar that while he did have bruises, the marks weren’t from abuse.

“He scrapes his arms on the stones on the driveway because he runs all the time,” she clarified at the time.

Griffith currently has supervised visits with the 3-year-old.

Who do you believe? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.