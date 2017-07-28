Jenelle Evans Tells All On Absent Baby Daddy: ‘He Was Wasted Most Of The Time!’

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy Andrew Lewis has been absent from their son Jace’s life since his birth. In the Teen Mom 2 star’s memoir Read Between the Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, she is finally telling all on the baby daddy viewers don’t know.

“We met online and talked through messages for a couple of weeks,” Evans wrote of Lewis, who is six years older than her. “Just after my birthday in December we finally met in person.”

She explained how she was so “enamored” of him that she didn’t see his drinking habit as a red flag.

“He did drink, a lot,” she penned. “I mean I like a beer every now and again, but he stayed wasted most of the time. At sixteen, I thought that was so cool. He drank more than he should, and I thought it was so adult and fascinating.”

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans: 18 Secrets, Scandals & Lies From The Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Troubled Life

Lewis would pick up Evans from school every day and they would hang out until the evening. Even though her school threatened her with suspension if they caught him on school grounds because of his age, she refused to listen and was suspended.

“I became a doormat for the guy,” she wrote. “He came and got what he wanted from me, when he wanted it, and I waited for him to tell me what to do. We had to talk when he wanted to talk, no matter the odd hours. We had to go out when he wanted to go out. We did what he wanted to do.”

The now-mother-of-three missed her first period in December 2008. When she told Lewis, she was surprised by his reaction, as he didn’t seem upset by the news.

“He put on a smile to make me happy, yet in my gut I could feel that he wasn’t interested in having a kid,” she wrote. “I knew then he wouldn’t stick around. And he didn’t.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Tantrum! Jenelle Evans Lashes Out To Defend New Criminal Boyfriend: ‘He’s Not A Bad Guy!’

Lewis then moved to another town with his family during her pregnancy.

“Andrew came and visited a few times,” she wrote. “He was more interested in partying with his friends and getting drunk than spending time with his pregnant girlfriend. Not to mention he was broker than f**k and didn’t have a job. What in the heck did I ever see in him?”

Right after hanging up on Lewis during a fight, her water broke. She then couldn’t get in touch with him because he ignored her calls.

“Andrew arrived at the hospital while I was in labor,” she said after calling him “six or seven” times. “Then he left to drink with his friends. I think it was then that I realized I had to cut him out of my life. The man couldn’t put down a drink long enough to watch the birth of his own child?”

PHOTOS: Face-Off! Jenelle Evans Headed For Nasty Custody Showdown

She broke up with him shortly after the birth and only saw him once more after their split.

“He never comes to see his son though he still calls and says he wants to. It just never happens,” she wrote. “He signed away his custody and I don’t know if he will ever be in his son’s life again.”

Are you surprised Lewis hasn’t tried to see Jace? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.