Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Son Accused Of Being ‘Mentally Disturbed’ In Arrest Documents

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s son has been accused of being “mentally disturbed” after the 21-year-old allegedly held his roommate at knifepoint this week, according to explosive arrest documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

The paperwork shows the arresting officer was concerned for Nicholas Van Varenberg’s mental health after he threatened to kill another man with a kitchen knife at his apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The docs note Van Varenberg was spotted licking blood from his hand after punching an elevator. It also details how his roommate managed to escape the apartment after Van Varenberg allegedly threatened him.

The arrest documents also detail a disturbing scene depicted by his roommate in which he tells officers Van Varenberg was acting “crazy” and that he feared “my parents would be attending my funeral in two days” if he did not comply with Van Varenberg’s demands.

Police were called to check on Van Varenberg on Sunday September, 10 after a witness claimed he punched an elevator in his apartment complex and heard yelling. A trail of blood led to his unit, where police discovered he had injured his hand. Upon police arrival at the apartment, Van Varenberg held his roommate at knifepoint threatening him not to answer the door as authorities stood outside knocking.

Upon entrance police then searched the apartment, where they found the knife, along with marijuana and other “multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.”

This isn’t the first time Van Damme’s youngest son has been in trouble with the law. As Radar previously reported exclusively, Van Varenberg was arrested at least twice in recent months.

According to Maricopa County Court records, Van Varenberg was accused of underage drinking on February 6, 2016, and thrown behind bars in the county jail. He pleaded guilty, and was ordered to pay a $325 fine.

On December 1, 2016, he was then charged with “theft of services,” Tempe Municipal County records show. He pleaded guilty, and was “given credit for one day of jail time,” a county clerk told Radar.

Van-Damme’s troubled son has now been released on bail and is next due in court in Phoenix, AZ on September 18.

