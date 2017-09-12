Jean-Claude’s Shame! Van Damme’s Son Arrested For Boozing, Theft Before Assault

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s youngest son Nicholas Van Varenberg was arrested at least twice before his most recent assault charge, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The troubled 21-year-old — who was handcuffed for allegedly holding his roommate at knife point in Arizona last Friday — was arrested two times last year for theft and underage drinking.

According to Maricopa County Court records, Van Varenberg was accused of underage drinking on February 6, 2016, and thrown behind bars in the county jail. He pleaded guilty, and was ordered to pay a $325 fine.

Just months later on December 1, 2016, he was charged with “theft of services,” Tempe Municipal County records show. He pleaded guilty, and was “given credit for one day of jail time,” a county clerk told Radar.

As Radar previously reported, police were called to check on Van Varenberg last week after a witness claimed he punched an elevator in his apartment complex. A trail of blood led to his apartment, where police discovered he had injured his hand.

A roommate claimed the celebrity son held him at knife point. Police then searched the apartment, where they found the knife, along with marijuana.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

