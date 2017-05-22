On Good Terms? Javi Marroquin STILL Ripping Kailyn Lowry In Scathing Tell-All

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are on better terms after their bitter breakup – but their amicable relationship isn’t stopping him from slamming her in his upcoming tell-all book!

The Teen Mom 2 dad exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that he isn’t playing nice when he tells his side of the story.

“I’ve been working on this book for a while,” Marroquin, 24, told Radar of Heartlessly Hustled, which is a response to Lowry’s book Hustle & Heart. “Regardless of what’s in my book Kail knows it’s behind us and my story won’t change.”

As Radar readers know, Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in May 2016 while he was on deployment.

Only days after he returned home, he caught her with Chris Lopez, who is the father of Lowry’s third child.

Their split became so tumultuous that she filed a protection from abuse order against him because she claimed he showed up to her home aggressively and sent harassing texts.

Their relationship grew more strained when Radar broke the news of her pregnancy with Lopez, as Lowry and Marroquin divorced because she didn’t want to welcome another child.

Since then, the two have improved their relationship, as they have been spotted on family activities together for their son Lincoln, 3. Marroquin has even maintained a relationship with Lowry’s son Isaac, 7, from a previous relationship with Jo Rivera.

Marroquin, who has accused Lowry of cheating on him, told Radar in March of his scathing tell-all, “Fans can expect a story about a man who thought he figured out life. Lies and cheating were swept beneath his nose for a long time!”

In August, Marroquin promised Radar that the book will “be the truth” of what Lowry did to end their nearly four-year marriage.

“The only reason I was coming out with that book was to make sure my story was out,” he said at the time.

In Lowry’s memoir, she exposed her ex-husband’s jealousy and control issues.

“When he did things like demanding that I unlock my phone to prove I had nothing to hide, or calling me constantly when I was enjoying time with friends to make sure I wasn’t doing anything ‘sneaky’ behind his back, it became clearer and clearer how little my husband trusted me,” she penned. “I had done nothing to make him doubt me. I never lied, never went behind his back and I was never unfaithful. For some reason, he was convinced otherwise.”

