Cinderella Duggar Finds Her Prince! Oldest Sister Jana Courting New Man

Jana Duggar may finally be courting!

The Counting On star, who at 27 remains the only single sister over 11, is reportedly romancing family friend Jonathan Hartono.

Her father Jim Bob was caught on camera bowling with Jonathan in a one-on-one date, leading fans to assume the Christian patriarch, 51, was scoping out his eldest daughter’s suitor in typical Duggar fashion.

The eligible bachelor has spent quality time with the family in the past, and captured one such outing on his social media.

Missing my 19 siblings so bad! Love you all! @duggarfam A post shared by Jonathan Hartono (@jonathanehari) on Mar 16, 2016 at 4:53am PDT

Jana allegedly met Jonathan and his sister Jennifer during a 2010 mission trip to southeast Asia.

While her sisters all paired off in their late teens or early 20’s, Jana has puzzled fans by remaining at home, often serving as mom Michelle’s babysitter and house cleaner.

She revealed that she was waiting for the right man to court an episode of Counting On, claiming: “There have been different guys who have come along and asked, but they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one.”

“It can be tempting, like, ‘Oh, I really want to be married,’ because in those moments, your siblings that are married and have little ones are going on dates and doing their thing. It’s like this weird in-between stage. I’m not a younger one, but I’m not an older, married one with kids.”

Jonathan declined to respond to Radar’s request for comment.

