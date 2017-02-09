Jamie Lynn Spears’ Girl Maddie Continues Her Miraculous Recovery

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie continues her miraculous recovery following a terrifying ATV accident, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 8-year-old’s step-grandmother is thrilled with her continuing progress.

Writing about her granddaughter on Facebook, Holly Watson, who is the mother of Jamie Watson (Maddie’s stepdad and Jamie Lynn’s husband), noted the girl’s was recovering nicely.

“To all my friends and people all over the world who have prayed for Maddie our prayers have been answered. She is on the road to recovery!” noted Holly.

As Radar reported, Maddie was riding an all terrain vehicle on the family’s property in Kentwood, Louisiana, when she lost control and flipped into a pond.

Maddie’s remained trapped underwater until authorities were able to free her and airlift her to a hospital in New Orleans for treatment.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to our family! We are so blessed to have so many wonderful people in our lives,” wrote Maddie’s grandma. “Our granddaughter is a strong girl…”

