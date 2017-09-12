Amber Tamblyn Bashes Playboy James Woods After Racy Tweet: He Hit On Me When I Was 16

General Hospital star Amber Tamblyn just fired a claim stating that much-older actor James Woods, 70, tried to pick her and her up when she was just sixteen!

This past Monday, Woods made a controversial comment via Twitter about a film featuring a relationship between two gay men – one 17 and one 24.

“As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency,” he wrote.

Actor Armie Hammer, who stars in the upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name, fired back saying: “Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?”

In response to Hammer’s clapback, Tamblyn, 34, wrote: “James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said.”

Woods has long been known for his interest in young women, and in fact, in 2007, he was indeed dating 19-year-old blonde beauty Ashley Madison. They were together for over six years and met because she was the daughter of one of his best friends!

After their split, the sleazy actor started a romance with Kristen Bauguess, 20. He was 66 at the time.

Ever since his latest racy tweet went viral, Woods has allegedly blocked Hammer, 31, on Twitter but has provided no further commentary.

