Ivanka Trump Talks Postpartum Depression: It Was ‘Very Challenging’ & ‘Emotional’

Ivanka Trump opened up for the first time about her postpartum depression, on Thursday’s episode of Dr. Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The fashion entrepreneur and successful daughter of President Donald Trump, 71, admitted that with each one of her three children she suffered “some level of postpartum.”

As Radar readers know, Ivanka, 35, shares her three kids with husband of eight years Jared Kushner, 36.

“It was a very challenging, emotional time for me because I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent or as an entrepreneur and as an executive,” she said during her tell-all interview. “And I had had such easy pregnancies that in some way the juxtaposition hit me even harder.”

Ivanka then jokingly admitted to Dr. Oz that she didn’t know she was going to open up about her depression so publicly “But you asked me a question and it’s incredibly important and look I consider myself a very hard-charging person, I am ambitious, I’m passionate, I’m driven, but this is something that affects parents all over the country.”

The businesswoman has never been afraid to voice her thoughts on her political life, yet this was the first time she truly gave fans a view into her vulnerable side and personal struggles.

