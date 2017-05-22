Does Ian Know? Somerhalder’s Friend Hiding Sick Child Porn Secret

Former The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder was a longtime supporter of Vampire Stalkers and Mystic Falls Tours – but did he know about the sick secret the owner has been hiding? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Jessica Lowery’s husband Travis has been arrested for exploitation of children and more disturbing charges!

In an incident report obtained from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Travis was arrested for computer pornography and sexual exploitation of children at his home on June 25, 2009.

SEE THE SHOCKING PROOF!

The Superior Court of Newton County charged him with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

“[Travis] knowingly possessed and controlled material: a video stored on his computer as, ‘Acer Electronic f**ks his 2 teen daughters – preteen kiddy kiddie incest rape porn sex,’ which depicts a minor and a portion of a minor’s body engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

The second video found was stored as, “Uncle undresses and rapes 12-year-old niece for preteen and quality porn.”

He pled not guilty to the charges against him before accepting a negotiated plea.

PHOTOS: It’s Official: Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Tie The Knot — Get A First Look At Their Wedding Ceremony!

Travis was sentenced to 20 years probation, with the first two years to be served in confinement. Travis was ordered to pay at least $1,000 in fines and register as a sex offender.

But Travis’s legal troubles didn’t start there.

In April 1991, he was charged with eight counts of forgery in the first degree.

“[Travis] with intent to defraud, did knowingly possess a certain writing, a check, drawn on the account of [victim] at Founders Guaranty Bank of McDonough, Georgia, payable to the order of Travis Lowery, in the amount of $110.00, in such a manner that the writing as made purports to have been made by another person,” the court papers obtained from Henry County read.

PHOTOS: Game Of… Porn Stars! Find Out Which ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Have X-Rated Resumes!

He committed the same crime with the same victim for $100. He then forged checks for a second victim in the amounts of $75, $200, $70, $70, $60, and $60.

He pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five years in confinement for each count. The court ruled that the counts may be served on probation. He also paid over $1,000 in fines.

Then in October 1991, he was charged with two counts of burglary and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon when he entered the home of a victim.

Travis pled guilty to all three counts, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the first two counts and five years for the third count. He served the 15 years on probation instead of in confinement.

PHOTOS: Elvis Presley’s Dark Side Revealed: His Secret Hell Of Porn, Drugs & Violence

Jessica’s tour gave fans exclusive access to Lockwood Mansion before the CW series ended in March 2017. The tour is now Hollywood of the South.

“From day one the cast of the Vampire Diaries, as well as the writers/producers and the CW have been so great to us,” Jessica’s website still reads. “I love talking to the cast about the fans because they get such a kick out of hearing what the fans are excited about and even seeing pictures we take while on our tours. We are highly recommended personally by the cast members even getting shout-outs on twitter from none other than Ian Somerhalder himself!”

Although Jessica told Radar that she is no longer married to Travis, she is listed as “married” on her personal Facebook page. A clerk for the Newton County Court in Georgia would not confirm the divorce.

The Trinity Voice posted a review in 2013 praising tour guides “Lowery, Travis (Lowery’s husband), and Amber Davis.”

PHOTOS: George Michael’s ‘Beef Cake Hunk’ Boyfriend In Gay Porn Scandal!

Ian also posed for a professional photo with both Jessica and Travis, which appears as her cover photo on Facebook.

Although Jessica explained that she is still friends with Ian, she claimed that she is no longer associated with the Ian Somerhalder Foundation. But Jessica is listed as a team member on his foundation’s website.

The secret comes after Ian announced that he is expecting his first child with wife Nikki Reed.

PHOTOS: Teen Mom Porn Star Farrah Abraham’s Sex Book Seems True To Life

“In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this,” the actor captioned a photo of Nikki’s baby bump. “I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy.”

Jessica said of the pregnancy, “We’re very, very happy for them. They’re an awesome couple. It’s a long time coming.”

Do you think Ian knows? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.