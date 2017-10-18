Hugh Hefner Offered Angelina Jolie $1M To Pose Nude For Playboy: ‘She Always Refused’

Hugh Hefner may have convinced nearly every A-lister beauty to star in his popular Playboy magazine, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that Angelina Jolie, 42, was the one that got away.

A source told Straight Shuter, “Hugh wanted Angelina more than any female celebrity in the world,” and he “always said that she was the one that got away.”

The media mogul was certain that one day, before his untimely death, he would convince Jolie to pose for his cover.

“Heff wanted Jolie so much that he offered her a million dollars,” to go nude on the pages of his magazine, added the source, but she “always refused.”

Unfortunately for the icon, he passed away before Jolie could agree.

As Radar readers know, Hollywood beauties Marilyn Monroe, Pamela Anderson, 50, and Drew Barrymore, 42, were among the first women to pose naked for Hugh Hefner’s Playboy. Monroe was in fact his first muse, and inspired him so much that he chose to be buried next to her for the rest of eternity.

Straight Shuter’s source claims, however, that Hef believed Jolie was the Monroe of her time, and he never got over his infatuation with the unattainable brunette beauty.

