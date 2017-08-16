Ready To Quit? Howard Admits He’s ‘Burned Out’ Two Months After Illness

In a shocking admission, Howard Stern alluded to the idea that his radio days could soon be over!

The Shock Jock — who had David Letterman on his show Wednesday morning — publicly observed retirement had done plenty of good to the former Late Show host.

“When I look at you, I see a man who looks relaxed and younger than when you were even on TV,” Stern expressed to Letterman. “And I fantasize that if I retire I would have this youthful look. I feel a bit burned out.”

Stern asked Letterman if he feels more “relaxed and refreshed” now that he is no longer hosting The Late Show.

PHOTOS: The King Of All Scandals: Shock Jock Howard Stern’s Top 20 Secrets & Feuds EXPOSED

“Here’s the thing — everything was alright until I had a birthday,” Letterman replied, adding that turning 70 in April was when he stopped feeling so “relaxed and refreshed…because at 70, what I’ve learned is that old people drop dead.”

At the end of the segment, Stern strangely asked Letterman not to leave because he wanted to tell him something off the air.

“I’m going to turn off the microphones so I can tell you a proper goodbye personally; and I want to tell you something personal that I don’t want to tell you on air. ”

PHOTOS: Howard Stern Rips Kelly On Air: ‘You Can’t Walk Off Work!’

Back in May, Stern took a mysterious day off which sent fans into a frenzy. He later explained his absence was due to a sick day.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.