Is Howard OK? Stern’s Mom Reveals The Truth About His Dad

Howard Stern skipped his show Wednesday, and fans speculated it might have to do with his elderly father. Only RadarOnline.com has the full story, straight from Howard’s mom!

Known workaholic Stern hardly ever takes a sick day, so his abrupt cancellation on Wednesday took fans by surprise.

“Howard took a personal day,” Jon Hein, a long time contributor to The Howard Stern show said at the beginning of the live show. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon filled in.

But what really happened?

In his radio show earlier in the week, Howard repeatedly dropped hints that he’d “been feeling down.”

He discussed his rocky relationship with his father and then remarked how “it will all be over soon,” never clarifying his comments, but noting how he had a lot of personal issues he was dealing with.

Fans took to Reddit to express their concerns — and speculation it could have to do with his dad.

“Must be something serious to miss a scheduled show,” one fan stated.

“His dad is extremely ill. I would expect he will pass this week. No way Howard cancels a show for anything less. Dude is a beast when it comes to work. Sad,” another fan said.

Radar reached Howard’s mom, Ray, at home on Thursday and she confirmed that Howard’s dad, Ben, was alive and well. However, she did say he was not at home at the time of the call.

Howard is expected to explain his absence early next week.

Story developing.

