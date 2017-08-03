Bravo Star Slams ‘Pretentious’ & ‘B***y’ Heather Dubrow After ‘RHOC’ Cast Shuns Her

Heather Dubrow is running out of friends in Orange County, RadarOnline.com has learned!

Jeff Lewis and Bethenny Frankel appeared on Watch what Happens Live on Aug. 3, and Lewis didn’t hold back when it came to his feelings on the former RHOC star during a game of “Shouting Out.”

“Inauthentic. Pretentious. Condescending. Snobbish. B***y,” Lewis described over a photo of Dubrow while a mortified Andy Cohen and Frankel looked on.

“Actress I knew when she was broke before!” Frankel tried to salvage.

The feud between Lewis, 47, and Dubrow, 48, began last summer when the Flipping Out star revealed that she was his least favorite Housewife because she was rude to him and the wait staff at his friend Shannon Beador’s party. He called her “obnoxious” and she responded that he was an “a**hole” on Twitter.

The mom-of-four was recently dissed by all of her former costars for not extending an invitation to her new home. But, Dubrow doesn’t seem to mind as she deleted Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson from her social media accounts.

“Heather thinks she is above those women and better than the Housewives in general,” an insider told Radar. “She was only pretending to like them because of Terry’s practice and his show, but she really has no use for any of them in her life now that she is gone.”

