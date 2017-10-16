Harvey Weinstein Faces Potential Federal Class Action Lawsuit Amid Sex Assault Claims

Harvey Weinstein is now facing a potential major federal class action lawsuit amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Armenta Law Firm is looking into filing a federal class action lawsuit and RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) against Harvey Weinstein,” a source close to the disgraced 65-year-old Hollywood producer confirmed.

Since the explosive investigation began last week, over 30 women have come forward claiming they were sexually harassed, assaulted or raped by Weinstein, who is now receiving treatment at an Arizona rehab.

After getting canned from his own company, Weinstein, who was known to be one of the most skilled campaigners when it came to getting Oscar votes for his movies each year, was booted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday.

Following the meeting, the Academy issued a statement: “The board had voted to immediately expel him from the Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

In addition, the New York Police Department is reportedly conducting a thorough investigation into an assault that took place in 2004.

The Blast first broke word of the potential class action lawsuit against Weinstein.

Story developing…

