Getting Back Together? Carmelo Anthony Admits He Still Loves La La After Nasty Split

Carmelo Anthony is still desperate to win back his wife La La, revealing his feelings on social media for the world to see.

The NBA star commented “Love yall” on one of La La’s recent Instagram posts featuring their son at VH1’s “Dear Mama” Mother’s Day event on Saturday.

In the photo, La La hugs 10-year-old Kiyan while on the red carpet.

“He’s the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside #myoneandonly #myeverything #vh1 #dearmama,” the 37-year-old captioned the snap.

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, sources claim the Knicks star has been texting La La nonstop, even asking her on dates and vacations.

One source told the publication he “still loves his wife,” and is hoping their breakup is temporary — much like their splits in the past.

As Radar readers know, La La and Carmelo, 32, announced their split last week after seven years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian‘s BFF La La called it quits with her husband after the NBA star allegedly got another woman pregnant.

Initially, sources claimed Carmelo had knocked up an exotic dancer, causing pals to stick up for the woman online — and out her in the process as Mia Angel Burks.

“Mia is not a stripper,” a source said. “She lives a regular life.”

Last week, Carmelo’s former friend Anthony Jacobs told Chicago radio station WGCI-FM that Melo and Burks fell for each other at a local nightclub: “Mia met Carmelo at Room Seven, a club in Chicago when he was here for the NBA draft doing press. She’s not a stripper. . .she works in education setting up programs.”

Meanwhile, “La La and Carmelo have been fighting for about a year,” a source close to the couple told the Daily News. “The marriage has always been a rocky one, so this is no surprise.”

