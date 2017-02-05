Cops Release New Bombshell Details About George Michael’s Lover

After Fadi Fawaz was grilled for weeks over George Michael’s shocking death, police have finally issued a statement clearing him of foul play, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 40-year-old hairdresser, who has been taking heat from Michael’s family since his death on Christmas day, is now free to move past the nightmare investigation.

“We are satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances,” a spokesperson told theDaily Mail on Feb. 4.

PHOTOS: Fans Pay Tribute To George Michael At Scene Of Bathroom Arrest

However, the Thames Valley Police findings may not settle well with the late star’s relatives. As RadarOnline.com reported, Michael’s cousin recently ripped into Fawaz, slamming his accusations that the Faith singer’s death was due to a suicide.

“I have been trying to hold back on this tweet I saw nearly 10 days ago but the more I am reading and the more I am finding out about Fadi I just can’t keep my mouth shut any longer,” Andros Georgiou wrote on Facebook.

“No 1 he was never with Yog 24 hours a day they never lived together he lived in one of Yogs houses in Regents Park,” Georgiou went on. “And even if they were, WHY were they not together on Christmas Eve? and WHY did he sleep in the car? Too many questions have come up.”

PHOTOS: George Michael’s Boyfriend Backtracks On Details About The Singer’s Last Night

Radar readers know that Fawaz believed his Twitter account was hacked after a series of bizarre tweets were sent out about his last days with Michael.

Because of the controversy and the family’s unsettling feelings, Michael’s body is still being withheld as his loved ones wait for toxicology results. As of now, no funeral plans are underway yet.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.