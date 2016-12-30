George Michael Autopsy Report ‘Inconclusive,’ Police Say

The post-mortem examination on George Michael’s death has been ruled “inconclusive,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Radar readers know, the 53-year-old was found dead by boyfriend Fadi Fawaz on December 25 at his Oxfordshire residence in England.

PHOTOS: ‘A Terrible Family Tragedy’: Sawyer Sweeten’s Sister On Brother’s Death, Plus Memorials From Ray Romano & Others In 12 Clicks

Michael’s rep confirmed the news earlier this week in a statement that read: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

Meanwhile, a source revealed that the Wham! rocker was battling a secret heroin addiction in the months before his death, claiming the famed rocker was even treated in the hospital for an overdose earlier this year.

PHOTOS: 2016’S Most Notable Celebrity Deaths — Prince, Muhammad Ali & More

“He’s been rushed to A&E on several occasions,” said the insider. “He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has.”

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher’s Erratic Behavior Before Death Exposed

Following Michael’s shocking passing, it was revealed that the singer’s sisters will receive the majority of his fortune.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.