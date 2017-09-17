George Clooney Takes A Break From Amal And The Twins

George Clooney took a break from twins’ dad duty with wife Amal to enjoy a dinner out with close friend Rande Gerber.

The no doubt frazzled actor, 56, ate at Craig’s restaurant with Cindy Crawford‘s husband, 55, in West Hollywood this weekend.

The buddies were seen leaving in style—in a classic 1970’s Porsche.

PHOTOS: George Clooney Will Put Career Aside To ‘Keep Amal Happy’

Although the two had a blast chatting over dinner, onlookers said on the way home, Gerber had trouble keeping his door closed and Clooney had to pull over on the side of the road so Gerber could try to fix it!

But the minor mishap is nothing compared to taking care of twins.

A Radar source has spoken out about Clooney’s insomnia nightmare as he and wife Amal, 39, care for little son Alexander and daughter Ella, who are twins.

“George never believed he could feel such tiredness,” the insider told Radar.

PHOTOS: Love ‘Em And Leave ‘Em! 15 Of George Clooney’s Lovers Over The Years

“He’s lucky if he gets even a few hours of sleep a night…because the twins are crying nonstop.”

The busy parents have taken a break before as Clooney and Amal were seen on a double date with Matt Damon and his wife recently in Italy.

The movie star and lawyer Amal shared a romantic PDA smooch in the European country as well, showing that new parenthood hasn’t dimmed their love.

PHOTOS: George Clooney & Julia Roberts ‘Involved In Cheating Scandal’ – Amal Reportedly Demands Divorce!

But sources have noted that Clooney isn’t giving up his boys’ nights with his best friend Gerber.

Clooney, Gerber, Amal, and supermodel Crawford have also taken vacations together. Now, with the twins and the Gerbers’ children, there will be even more reason for them all have playdates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.