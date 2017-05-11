Gabourey Sidibe Slams Nick Cannon For Weight Jab In Tell-All Book

Gabourey Sidibe is sick and tired of Hollywood stars typecasting her — and she’s not afraid to name names!

The Empire actress, who slammed former Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley for calling her a “fat b***h,” also claimed Nick Cannon wrote an offensive script for her that poked fun at her weight.

“The character was a plus-sized girl who is called ‘fat a**’ and ‘hippo,’” she said in her new memoir, This Is Just My Face. “I thought how glad I’d be when my body was no longer mentioned in script ideas for me. ‘My body is not a character description.’ My good friend Amber Riley once said that.”

The very day after she read the script, Sidibe, 34, underwent weight loss surgery.

Though it’s unclear if she ever reached out to Cannon, she imagined that he would be rattled by imminent shrunken frame.

“I would call Nick in a few days and have him remove those names,” she wrote. “Boy, would he be pissed by the time we shot the movie.”

It does not appear that Sidibe and Cannon, 36, ever worked together.

The actor, producer and writer is connected to the actress through his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 47, who worked with Sidibe on the hit 2009 film Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire.

Sidibe also dug deep about her own dark past in her new book. She confessed to suffering from bulimia and debilitating depression in her college years.

