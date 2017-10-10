Frankie Muniz Can’t Remember Childhood After Brutal Mini Strokes

Frankie Muniz, 31, can’t remember filming Malcolm In The Middle after suffering a series of mini strokes!

On the latest episode of Dancing With The Stars, the actor said “I’m not actually sure how my memory loss started. I have had nine concussions and I’ve had a fair amount of mini-strokes.”

Speaking calmly of his issues, the star added that he’s never truly questioned the reasoning behind his memory loss, but it does make him quite sad.

“I’ve never been to the doctor and been like, you know, “Why don’t I have a memory?” To be honest, I’ve never really talked about it. It makes me a little sad. Things pop back into my mind that I should have remembered.”

He explained that his doting girlfriend Paige Price writes things down for him in a journal so that he will remember. His on-screen dad Bryan Cranston also claimed he’s made it his job to remind Muniz of his amazing days as a child star.

“It’s weird when I talk to family or friends or people who I’ve worked with and they bring up things that I don’t quite grasp unless I see pictures and videos and stuff,” admitted Muniz.

Despite his many ailments, the DWTS contestant – who previously referred to himself as a 70-year-old with back problems – claimed that he is at peace and happy. He stated that 2017 has been his best year because he learned how to “live in the present.”

“I’m happy with my acting career, I’m happy the decision I made to drive race cars and to focus on music. Even if I don’t remember it all, I’m happy,” said the actor.

