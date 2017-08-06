‘Won’t ever happen’ Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines Denies Divorce Rumors Via Twitter

Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines has dismissed rumors that he is getting a divorce from wifeJoanna Gaines.

Responding to a tweet from a fan he said: ”Won’t ever happen.. you can take that to the bank!”

Gaines, 42, also added the hashtag – ‘loveOfMyLife.’

The reality star responded to a tweet from a concerned fan.

They wrote: “I’m so sick of these “stories” claiming Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines are breaking up. Leave this couple alone they are wonderful together.”

Chip and Joanna, who live in Waco Texas, have four children together and have been married since 2003, however, their marriage has been engulfed by rumors of problems in recent times.

The rumors were fueled over claims that Joanna, 39, was planning to leave the DIY show that made them famous to pursue her own skincare line.

She subsequently denied that story before saying in a magazine interview that the couple would like another child together.

“I would love another baby — or twins! The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby,?'” she revealed.

The reality stars are parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

