Rebecca Gayheart Parties With Another Man As Husband Battles Depression

As actor Eric Dane remains under the gloomy cloud of clinical depression, RadarOnline.com caught his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, sashaying out of Jessica Alba’s 36th birthday party — with another man!

Now, worried friends tell Radar they fear the stress might send the star of television’s The Last Ship back into the dark spiral of addiction.

“Everyone is worried about Eric,” said a pal. “No one wants to see him relapse. A bad situation could turn into something much worse — even deadly.”

Production on The Last Ship was halted recently, after a rep revealed the actor “suffers from depression.”

PHOTOS: Alyssa Milano Arrives At Disney Junior’s ‘Pirate And Princess: Power Of Doing Good’ Tour Arrives In Los Angeles At Brookside Park

Dane, 44, told pals he needed time off to “really address his feelings” for the sake of Gayheart and their daughters, Billie, 7, and Georgia, 5.

But he’s also sent up red flags because of his past problems with drugs and alcohol, said the pal.

Dane is probably best known for playing “Dr. McSteamy” on “Grey’s Anatomy.” At the height of his “McSteamy” fame in 2009, a leaked video showed a woozy Dane in a hot tub session with Gayheart and ex-Miss Teen USA contestant Kari Ann Peniche.

In the video, Dane jokingly referred to his surroundings as “Cocaine Manor,” and in 2011, he entered rehab to kick a reported painkiller dependency.

PHOTOS: Rebecca Gayheart’s Growing Baby Bump

“He and Rebecca used to be real party people, but they’ve worked hard to adjust to family life,” the friend said. “But frankly, Eric sometimes just feels overwhelmed.”

“With Eric’s past substance abuse problems, it’s always a fear he’s going to self-medicate. We’re just hoping he can stay on the straight and narrow.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.