Eric Bolling Jr.’s Autopsy Complete Three Days After Suicide

An autopsy has been completed for the son of Eric Bolling just three days after his teenaged son committed suicide, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office reveals to RadarOnline.com.

The exact cause of death of Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. has not been determined, however, with the Coroner’s Office stating it will require further investigation.

The 19-year-old took his own life Friday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, where he attended school.

Bolling Jr. was discovered dead in bed in his apartment off campus.

The tragedy comes after his 54-year-old father was axed from his position on The Specialist for reportedly sending lewd images to female co-workers.

