Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone ‘Talking About Marriage’ Again

They just can’t quit each other! Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are reportedly willing to give their failed relationship yet another shot.

The news comes after Stone, 28, was spotted with an impressive ring on her finger at the recent Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles.

According to a new report, a rekindled engagement for the couple “hasn’t happened yet,” but “it’s on the horizon.”

PHOTOS:Paris Jackson ‘Ready To Marry’ Bad Boy Rocker Boyfriend Michael Snoddy

“They’ve been quietly back together for a while now, and they’ve even started talking about marriage,” a friend of the pair said.

“They’re planning to deny any sort of romance so the attention can stay on their careers,” the pal added.

However, as Radar reported, some close to the two are concerned about their plans to rekindle their formerly doomed romance.

PHOTOS: John Travolta On ‘American Crime Story’ Set Amid ‘Fake’ Marriage Rumors & Scientology Scandals

“It’s like he only wants her when he can’t have her and it’s really messing her up,” a source previously told Radar. “It’s an unhealthy relationship.”

Even Garfield, 33, admitted his infatuation of Stone at the Golden Globes.

“I adore her and I always will,” he gushed.

Do you think Andrew and Emma are ready for a fresh start, or will their romance end as badly as before? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.