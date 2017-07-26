What Really Killed Elvis? New Bombshell Discovery Exposes Truth Behind Singer’s Death

As the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley‘s tragic death nears, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the awful truth behind the way the American icon died. Despite contrary belief that Presley, who is survived by daughter Lisa Marie, passed of a heart attack, top medical experts and insiders close to the late singer tell us that he was really killed by a fatal decision made by his dentist, who prescribed him prescription drugs in which he knew Elvis was allergic to.

As fans know, the autopsy conducted on Elvis after his death on Aug. 16, 1977 at only 42-years-old ruled the rock ’n’ roll star died of “cardiac arrhythmia,” but snitches tell us it’s all just a chilling whitewash!

Dr. Cyril Wecht — a former president of the American Academy of Forensic Scientists — backed up Radar’s startling revelation. “There is no way to diagnose cardiac arrhythmia on a dead person! There is obviously a cover-up of how Elvis Presley died!” Dr. Wecht, who has personally conducted more than 14,000 autopsies and consulted on nearly 30,000 more, told Radar.

Rather, Elvis’ dentist, Dr. Lester Hofman, worked on the superstar the day before his bloated dead body was discovered on the floor of his bathroom in his Memphis mansion, wrote Elvis a prescription for the potent painkiller codeine — even though the singer was highly allergic to the drug.

Elvis’ adverse reaction to codeine was clearly marked on his medical charts and hospital records, said Dr. Forest Tennant, who examined the singer’s toxicology reports and testified in court.

But what’s more is the dentist, who died in 2006, wasn’t the only one aware of Elvis’ allergy to the hard-core drug. The singer’s personal nurse, Marian Cocke, noted the “Heartbreak Hotel” sensation had an allergy to codeine. So did former lover Linda Thompson, who told authorities Elvis would have rashes, suffer panic attacks and have trouble breathing after taking the drug.

Even Elvis’ best pal, Joe Esposito, noted codeine was at the death scene. Joe previously told Radar, before he died in November 2016, that he found Elvis “facedown on the floor” with his “pants around his feet” because he “died on the toilet.” Joe says he tidied up the horrific death scene by removing “the rug and a bunch of pill bottles” — including codeine!

On top of that, Elvis’ personal physician, Dr. George “Nick” Nichopoulos, supplied the tragic superstar with an endless stream of potent painkillers, including Dilaudid, morphine, Quaaludes and barbiturates.

But Dr. Wecht said the real culprit was codeine — even though the autopsy found 11 other drugs in Elvis’ body. And in a troubling twist, Shelby County Medical Examiner Jerry Francisco announced Elvis died of a heart attack — while the autopsy was still underway. Now, after examining toxicology results years later, Dr. Wecht said Elvis had “10 times the therapeutic range” of codeine in his system!

Even without an allergy, the dosage would have likely been fatal — and pal Joe said the codeine bottle he found by the body was empty! “Elvis was in a bad way the day he died — totally strung out,” recalled Joe. “He wanted Dilaudid, but didn’t have any. He called Dr. Nick for pills about 12 hours before he died. Dr. Nick had them delivered. But Elvis never took them. We found them in the bathroom. I think Elvis gobbled down the whole bottle of codeine by mistake. The pills look similar — and when Elvis wanted his fix he got desperate.”

“All my life I have been haunted by the idea that my best friend — and the greatest talent the world has ever seen — didn’t have to die!” Joe concluded.

