Teen Kidnapped By Sicko Teacher At 15 Speaks Out After Therapy: ‘I Don’t Regret It’

The Tennessee teen who ran away with her much-older high school health teacher has finally spoken out. As RadarOnline.com has learned, Elizabeth Thomas regrets nothing.

“I don’t regret it, nor do I say that it was the right thing to do,” Thomas told The Columbia Daily Herald.

The teen ran away from her Nashville home last March, at the age of 15, to drive off into seclusion with 51-year-old Tad Cummins.

Her family immediately launched a nationwide search, and five weeks later she was found with Cummins in a remote cabin in Northern California.

During her time living with Cummins, Thomas described herself as a “wife” on her Instagram bio. Her father claimed she was brainwashed by the criminal teacher.

She has since undergone three months of therapy and returned to her normal life.

Of people asking questions about her experience, Thomas said: “I am a human being. I can answer things fairly. But people are asking things that are too personal. People are talking to me like they know me. They didn’t talk to me before. They didn’t try to know me before. They have only liked me since I came back.”

Cummins now faces a federal count of taking a minor across state lines for sex as well as state kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor charges, according to the New York Daily News. It is unknown whether Thomas will testify against him in court, yet as of now, she is just “happy to be back,” with her family where she belongs.

