Vanessa Lachey’s Jealousy Over Husband Nick Explodes Backstage At ‘DWTS’

The new season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars just started, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the cast and crew are already sick of Vanessa Lachey !

During last night’s premiere, the 36-year-old mother of three made snide comments on-air while watching fellow contestant husband Nick, 43, rehearse and according to an on-set source, “her jealousy issues are really starting to affect everyone.”

“She is annoying everyone and the others are just hoping that she gets sent home soon,” the insider added.

PHOTOS: Suicide, Divorce & Other Scandals! The Top 25 Secrets Of ‘DWTS’ Season 20 Stars REVEALED

However, she is likely to stick around given last night’s scores. Vanessa and partner Maks Chmerkovskiy scored 21 out of 30, landing her in 5th place out of 13 contestants.

As DWTS fans know, Vanessa said, “My husbands with another woman right now bumping and grinding. We are going to have to be okay with this,” while watching Nick rehearse with her 37-year-old partner Chmerkovskey’s wife Peta Murgatroyd, 31.

Nick scored only 18 out of 30, which landed him behind his wife — and created tension between the couple.

PHOTOS: ‘DWTS’ Feud Explodes Backstage! Why Nyle DiMarco Is A Target

“Vanessa was gloating afterwards that she had beat Nick and you could tell it really got to him,” the source said. “To make it worse, Nick’s brother Drew already won the competition back in season two. It is going to be a long season for sure.”

In addition to Nick and Vanessa, this season also features 80’s pop icon Debbie Gibson, 47, former child actor Frankie Muniz, 31 , Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran, 68, former Paralympic athlete Victoria Arlen, 22, WWE superstar Nikki Bella, 33, Property Brothers star Drew Scott, 39, Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse, 21, gymnast and Broadway star Jordan Fisher, 23, violinist Lindsey Stirling, 30, and former NFL player Terrell Owens, 43.

Do you think that Vanessa Lachey seemed to be jealous during last night’s premiere of ‘DWTS?’ Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.