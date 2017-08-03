‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat ARRESTED For Indecent Assault & Drug Possession

Dukes Of Hazzard star Tom Wopat was arrested on Wednesday night for indecent assault and drug possession in Waltham, Massachusetts, Radaronline.com has exclusively learned.

“Wopat has been charged with indecent assault and battery to a someone over 14 years old, and has been charged with drug possession, class B felony,” Waltham police told Radar.

The 65-year-old will be arraigned today in the Waltham District Court.

“He was arrested on August 2, 2017 at 10:53pm,” authorities said. “He was pulled over and driving a Ford Bronco at the time.”

Wopat was performing in the play “42nd Street” when the incident took place.

According to reports, Wopat allegedly put his hand down a girl’s pants, who is also involved in the play. Police discovered a bag of cocaine on him at the time of the arrest.

A press release with more details is expected at 12pm.

Story developing.

